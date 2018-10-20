× Police have ‘person of interest’ after derogatory letter found at Howard County family’s home

GREENTOWN, Ind. – Investigators in Howard County have ruled out students or juveniles in connection with a derogatory letter found at a home near Greentown.

Police said the letter was found on Oct. 13. It was directed at a family with a child who is black. Police said they were investigating the case as a hate crime.

Investigators didn’t release many details about the letter, saying only that it was “threatening” and contained “derogatory language.”

Police initially said they believed it was the work of juveniles. However, in an update on the case Friday, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department said investigators had ruled out juveniles or students in the case.

They now said they have a “person of interest” in connection with the case and are continuing to gather evidence and talk to witnesses.

Police also said the letter appeared to be an “isolated act” and have not received any additional reports of similar incidents.