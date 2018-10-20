× IPL says nearly 19,000 customers without electricity around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of customers around Indianapolis are without power thanks to strong winds.

According to the Indianapolis Power & Light website, nearly 19,000 customers don’t have electricity. About 8,500 of those are specific to a substation on the south side.

Fred Mills, vice president of external affairs, said IPL anticipated potential problems since a wind advisory is in effect and brought in extra crews to help. As long as gusting winds persist, some outages will be a problem.

Mills said customers on the south side would have their power restored “fairly soon.”

Duke Energy reported more than 24,000 outages on its website, with more than 4,800 in Hamilton County.