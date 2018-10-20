× IMPD investigating after person shot, killed on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a deadly shooting on the east side.

According to IMPD, officers were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to the 400 block of North Sherman Drive.

Emergency medical crews pronounced the victim dead. Homicide detectives and forensic investigators have been called to the scene.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).