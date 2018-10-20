High winds lead to colder temperatures

Posted 7:59 pm, October 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02PM, October 20, 2018

Hoosiers encountered high winds Saturday afternoon and evening prior to a cold front passing.  Most areas had winds gusting at least 40 mph late this afternoon and evening.  At times, they reached 50 to 60 mph in a few locations.

Peak winds reported Saturday afternoon.

Peak wind gusts were highest at the airport in Lafayette and Indianapolis, where winds were over 60 mph.  If that kind of wind was detected with a thunderstorm, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings would have been issued.

The high wind gusts created a few problems with the electrical grid.  Duke Energy reports over 43,000 customers are without power as of 7:20 pm.  Indianapolis Power & Light reports nearly 32,000 customers without power as of 7:26 pm.

FROPA

The cold front has made it to the Ohio River as of 7:40 pm.

Behind the “FROPA” (frontal passage), temperatures have plummeted.  At one point Saturday, temperatures were in the lower 60°s.  Behind the front, temperatures dropped 10°-15° within the next hour.

Temperatures at 7pm Saturday.

We should keep a few clouds around through the overnight, but even with clouds and some wind around, temperatures will drop in to the upper 20°s to lower 30°s by morning.

Forecast low temperatures Sunday.

Sunny skies throughout the day and winds shifting to the southwest will send temperatures in to the upper 40°s to around 50°s Sunday afternoon.

Forecast high temperatures Sunday.

Our weather looks to stay relatively quiet and below normal for the upcoming week.  Highs in the 50°s and lows in the 30°s.  We’ve pretty much skipped ahead to mid-November-like weather.

