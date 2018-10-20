High winds lead to colder temperatures

Hoosiers encountered high winds Saturday afternoon and evening prior to a cold front passing. Most areas had winds gusting at least 40 mph late this afternoon and evening. At times, they reached 50 to 60 mph in a few locations.

Peak wind gusts were highest at the airport in Lafayette and Indianapolis, where winds were over 60 mph. If that kind of wind was detected with a thunderstorm, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings would have been issued.

The high wind gusts created a few problems with the electrical grid. Duke Energy reports over 43,000 customers are without power as of 7:20 pm. Indianapolis Power & Light reports nearly 32,000 customers without power as of 7:26 pm.

FROPA

The cold front has made it to the Ohio River as of 7:40 pm.

Behind the “FROPA” (frontal passage), temperatures have plummeted. At one point Saturday, temperatures were in the lower 60°s. Behind the front, temperatures dropped 10°-15° within the next hour.

We should keep a few clouds around through the overnight, but even with clouds and some wind around, temperatures will drop in to the upper 20°s to lower 30°s by morning.

Sunny skies throughout the day and winds shifting to the southwest will send temperatures in to the upper 40°s to around 50°s Sunday afternoon.

Our weather looks to stay relatively quiet and below normal for the upcoming week. Highs in the 50°s and lows in the 30°s. We’ve pretty much skipped ahead to mid-November-like weather.