Franciscan streamlines emergency communication with new app

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a life-threatening emergency, every second counts.

“It’s like we get to bring them where we are,” said Franciscan Clinical Coordinator and Paramedic Preceptor Josee Miller.

At Franciscan health, EMS Liaison Jon Kavanagh recently launched a new app called “Twiage” in the E.R.

The app allows EMS to input patient information into an app instead of using traditional radio, providing the hospital with a continuous stream of communication.

“A typical radio report would last a minute maybe two minutes maybe even longer depending on the conversation that was going on,” Kavanagh said. “The entire time both the crew and the nurse are tied to that communication, you can’t be interrupted.”

The app gives the hospital real-time GPS location and estimated arrival time of the ambulance, and also allows the team in the field to send pictures and video, giving the ER a much clearer view of the situation.

“It makes it a lot easier for us to be able to show pictures and push buttons rather than getting on a radio and trying to talk while you’re doing other things,” said Miller.

Ambulances also aren’t able to give out personal information over radio, but with the secure app, the hospital can get the name and pull a patients file before they even arrive

“So it’s less information, but it’s higher quality information,” Kavanagh said, “which the nurses really appreciate because now they can focus on the essentials instead of all the miscellaneous.”

Franciscan is the only hospital in central Indiana that uses the app. Currently about 10 of the ambulance services are on board.