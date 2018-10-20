Comedian Amy Schumer says she’s sitting out Super Bowl commercials to support Colin Kaepernick
Don’t look for Amy Schumer in any Super Bowl LIII commercials this time around. She’s sitting this one out as she stands with Colin Kaepernick and his take-a-knee protest against racism and police brutality.
The comedian and “I Feel Pretty” actress explained her stance at length Friday on Instagram, challenging white NFL players to kneel as well. Addressing them directly, she wrote: “Otherwise how are you not complicit?”
Of her plan to steer clear of Super Bowl ads, she said: “I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got.”
Diddy, Jessica Seinfeld and Christie Brinkley offered her support among more than 8,000 comments left on her post. It was not immediately clear whether she had been approached to appear in an ad during the big game.
Friday thought. I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit? I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country. Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what @kaepernick7 is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts?
In 2016, Schumer appeared with Seth Rogen in a political-themed campaign for Bud Light, “Raise One to Right Now,” during Super Bowl 50.
“Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them,” Schumer wrote of her ban. “I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough …”