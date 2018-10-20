× Authorities in Hamilton County catch man accused of robbing Madison County bank

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a pursuit that led to the capture of a bank robbery suspect.

According to FBI spokeswoman Chris Bavender, a man displayed a weapon at the Key Bank located at 5457 Scatterfield Rd. in Anderson and robbed it around 11:30 a.m.

The man then left the bank and headed south on I-69. Officers from the Anderson Police Department, Ingalls Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department pursued the suspect.

Police stopped him in Hamilton County at mile marker 205 around 12:15 p.m. and took him into custody. He was transported to the Madison County Jail. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.