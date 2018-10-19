Unpaid internship with Colts leads to high-ranking position 34 years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward got his start with the team in Baltimore when he was an unpaid intern in college.

Now he has been with the Colts for 34 years. He’s always been a huge football fan.

“Delivering crabs to the owner’s plane, whatever was asked of me I did and loved every minute of it,” Ward said.

Ward had been promoted to administrative assistant by the time the Colts moved to Indianapolis. He says the first years were not easy and very busy.

"You could work 24 hours a day for a year and still have a lot to do and it was just playing catch up for that first year in Indianapolis,” Ward said.

He said all the building years paid off when the Colts won the Super Bowl in 2007.

“I have never witnessed an event, people tell me nothing has ever happened like that, where neighbors were coming out and celebrating in the street,” Ward said.

Co-workers can’t imagine the Colts without him.

“He’s worked with three generations of Irsays, which will leave a big hole because he has had an imprint on each of their lives personally and professionally,” said Pam Humphrey, communication coordinator for the Colts.

A career longer than three decades, starting with a love for the game.

The Colts play the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. You can find the game at 1 p.m. on CBS4.