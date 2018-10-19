Songbook Foundation plans to sell donated Carmel estate of late billionaire

Posted 5:36 pm, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, October 19, 2018

CARMEL, Ind. — A foundation dedicated to 20th century American music history plans to sell the suburban Indianapolis estate of the late billionaire Mel Simon that it was given.

The Carmel-based Great American Songbook Foundation says an auction first is planned Nov. 17-18 of antique furniture, artwork and other property from the main house and other structures. The property includes two golf courses . Proceeds would benefit the foundation's mission of music education and historic preservation.

Bren Simon donated the 107-acre (43-hectare) Asherwood estate in Carmel that she owned with her husband, who was co-founder of shopping mall company Simon Property Group and co-owner of the Indiana Pacers. The foundation earlier talked of possibly turning the main house into a museum .

The estate was offered for sale for $25 million in 2014.

