Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1 billion

DES MOINES, Iowa— The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of the drawing Friday night.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds, at one in 302.5 million.

The $1 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would pay an immediate sum of $565 million. About half of the jackpot winnings would go to taxes.

Powerball is now at an estimated $470 million and Hoosier Lotto is an estimated $18.8 million.

The sales cut-off for Mega Millions is at 10:44 p.m. EDT Friday, Powerball is 9:58 p.m. EDT Saturday and Hoosier Lotto is 10:39 p.m. EDT Saturday. Mega Millions, Powerball and Hoosier Lotto tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers.

