Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1 billion

Posted 12:08 pm, October 19, 2018, by and , Updated at 12:36PM, October 19, 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa— The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of the drawing Friday night.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds, at one in 302.5 million.

The $1 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would pay an immediate sum of $565 million. About half of the jackpot winnings would go to taxes.

Powerball is now at an estimated $470 million and Hoosier Lotto is an estimated $18.8 million.

The sales cut-off for Mega Millions is at 10:44 p.m. EDT Friday, Powerball is 9:58 p.m. EDT Saturday and Hoosier Lotto is 10:39 p.m. EDT Saturday. Mega Millions, Powerball and Hoosier Lotto tickets are available at Hoosier Lottery retailers.

You can watch the drawing live on FOX59 just before NewsPoint at 11.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.