IU suspends Ellison, permanently dismisses him from football team

Posted 8:20 pm, October 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:30PM, October 19, 2018

BLOOMINGTON, IN - SEPTEMBER 23: Morgan Ellison #27 of the Indiana Hoosiers runs the ball for a touchdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Morgan Ellison has been suspended for 2 1/2 years from Indiana University in a sexual assault case, dismissing him permanently from the football team.

The university announced the suspension Friday, saying the ban from all university-related activities resulted in the running back’s permanent dismissal from the team.

Two weeks ago, a university panel said it determined Ellison sexually assaulted a female student. Ellison has not been charged with a crime.

Ellison led the Hoosiers in rushing last season as a freshman. He was suspended indefinitely before the opener this year.

IU issued this statement regarding Ellison’s dismissal:

Effective today, October 19, 2018, sophomore Morgan Ellison has been suspended for two and one half years from Indiana University, dismissing him from all university-related activities and resulting in his permanent dismissal from the football team.

