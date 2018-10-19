Indy’s first indoor dog park coming in December

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis will soon have its first indoor dog park.

The bark park will give local dogs an area to run, play, socialize and exercise with their furry friends off the leash in a climate-controlled facility. It’s expected to open in December, and will be located near Castleton Square Mall.

“Indy’s Indoor Bark Park is simply a place for the Indianapolis dog community to go to play with their dogs and be around other dog owners in a safe, clean, climate-controlled environment,” said Darius Smith, founder of Indy’s Indoor Park Bark.

The park is approximately 4,000 square feet of enclosed space and will be heated or cooled, depending on the weather.

Humans will be able to enjoy local beer and wine from vendors, Colts watch parties and a small selection of dog supplies.

Ahead of the opening, Indy’s Indoor Bark Park is hoping the community will help them raise money via IndieGoGo from Oct. 22 – Nov. 18. The goal is to raise about $15,000 for updates and regulations such as resurfacing floors, safety upgrades, purchasing cleaning supplies and more.

“The crowdfunding campaign gives Indy dog owners an opportunity to purchase memberships to the new park at highly discounted prices,” explains Smith.

If you’d like to support the park, you can pre-purchase memberships and day passes starting at $5. Anyone wanting to donate ahead of the start of the IndieGoGo campaign can email indysindoorbarkpark@gmail.com.