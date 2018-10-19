× IMPD releases new details over 2 officer-involved shootings within 12 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In less than 12 hours, IMPD officers were involved in two different police-action shootings on the city’s east side.

The search continues for two men who police say shot at their officers near 30th and Post.

At the same time, police are releasing new information on the suspect involved in the first shooting near 16th and Mitthoeffer.

Fortunately, no police officers were injured in either shooting and the suspect in the first case is expected to survive, but police and their families say the pair of cases illustrates the dangers police face every day on the job.

Six minutes after pulling over a gray Chevy on a traffic stop near 16th and Mitthoeffer, an officer called out shots fired. Police say the passenger had a weapon on him and began to wrestle with officers over that gun before being shot.

Less than 12 hours later, police were called to a disturbance at 30th and Post and found two men who ignored their commands to stop.

That’s when police say shots were exchanged between one of the suspects and one of the officers, although no one got hit.

“When an officer is on duty it’s almost like they are a target just as soon as they walk outside with that uniform on,” said Molly Winters with Indiana Concerns of Police Survivors.

Molly Winters says every time police are involved in a shooting it hits close to home because her husband Gregg was shot in the line of duty in Muncie in December 1990 and died a few days later.

“It takes you right back to the moment when you were notified your loved one was shot,” said Winters.

Following the shooting at 30th and Post, police searched for the pair of suspects for hours but no arrests were made.

The suspect involved in the shooting at 16th and Mitthoeffer has been identified as Truville Christian. Back in April, police pulled over Christian near 34th and Shadeland and according to court records police found drugs inside Christian’s car.

The 24-year-old had an active warrant for his arrest in that case when witnesses say he told police he wasn’t going back to jail and ended up being shot and wounded.

“It highlights the dangers that our officers face and the violence that is occurring in our neighborhoods,” said FOP president Rick Snyder.

“Every time an officer goes on a call it’s a dangerous. You never know what kind of incident they’re coming upon,” said Winters.

In addition to the charges he already faces from his previous arrest, Christian could also face new gun and drug related charges as well as resisting law enforcement.

IMPD did release a timeline of the events for the shooting on 16th street:

12:31 p.m. – Officer marks out on a traffic stop

– Officer marks out on a traffic stop 12:34 – Officer conducts a records check on the occupant’s information. Suspect, identified as Truville Christian, had given officers the name of Trubille Williams

– Officer conducts a records check on the occupant’s information. Suspect, identified as Truville Christian, had given officers the name of Trubille Williams 12:37 – Officer calls out “shots fired”

– Officer calls out “shots fired” 12:38 – Additional units and investigative resources begin backing onto the call

– Additional units and investigative resources begin backing onto the call 12:39 – Officers are providing aid to the suspect; EMS dispatched

– Officers are providing aid to the suspect; EMS dispatched 12:41 – Notifications of the OIS sent out to command staff

– Notifications of the OIS sent out to command staff 12:42 – Crime scene being established, officer assignments given

– Crime scene being established, officer assignments given 12:45 – Detectives respond to the hospital

– Detectives respond to the hospital 12:46 – Radio channels are split

– Radio channels are split 12:49 – Medics transporting Christian to hospital, officer follows ambulance

– Medics transporting Christian to hospital, officer follows ambulance 12:50 – Communications Van requested

– Communications Van requested 12:50 – Suspect identified as Truville Christian, records check conducted.

– Suspect identified as Truville Christian, records check conducted. 12:51 – Officers learn Christian has active warrant for carrying a handgun without a license (08/2018)

– Officers learn Christian has active warrant for carrying a handgun without a license (08/2018) 12:52 – Incident Command established

– Incident Command established 12:57 – Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) requested

– Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) requested 12:58 – CIRT page sent out

– CIRT page sent out 1:01 – Crime lab backs on (Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency)

– Crime lab backs on (Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency) 1:02 – Christian listed as critical condition

– Christian listed as critical condition 1:06 – POST team requested

– POST team requested 1:08 – Updated OIS notification sent to Command Staff

– Updated OIS notification sent to Command Staff 1:10 – IMPD Chaplain dispatched

– IMPD Chaplain dispatched 1:13 – Detectives begin taking taped statements from witnesses

– Detectives begin taking taped statements from witnesses 1:20 – Officer at hospital advises Christian taken into surgery

– Officer at hospital advises Christian taken into surgery 1:42 – Incident Command transferred to Middle Shift Lieutenant

– Incident Command transferred to Middle Shift Lieutenant 1:42 – Witness being transported to the Homicide Office for an interview

– Witness being transported to the Homicide Office for an interview 2:15 – Electronic Search Warrant applied for vehicle

– Electronic Search Warrant applied for vehicle 2:35 – Electronic Search Warrant granted

– Electronic Search Warrant granted 4:11 – Tow truck requested for suspect vehicle

– Tow truck requested for suspect vehicle 4:32 – Incident Command terminated

– Incident Command terminated 4:37 – Vehicle removed

– Vehicle removed 4:38 – Crime Scene released

IMPD noted the timeline is preliminary and subject to change.