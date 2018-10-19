× Indiana mother charged in death of her 7-month-old daughter

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– A Nashville, Indiana woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her 7-month-old daughter.

The six-month investigation started on April 18, after a child was brought in to IU Health Bloomington with severe injuries including massive hemorrhaging, abrasions, diffuse cerebral edema causing herniation, severe hemorrhages in retina, perioptic nerve soft tissue hemorrhage, left chin contusions, cerebellar hemorrhages, base of the brain hemorrhaging and blunt trauma injury to her chest. The child later died.

Investigators believe the victim’s mother, 20-year-old Anna Prewitt-Byers, was responsible for these injuries.

An arrest warrant was issued for her on Wednesday and she was taken into custody on the same day.

She faces felony charges of aggravated battery and battery resulting in death of a person less than 14 years old.