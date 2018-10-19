Corn possibly contaminated with Salmonella, Listeria prompts recall of salads, bowls

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Caito Foods, an Indianapolis-based company, is recalling about 1,532 pounds of ready-to-eat salad and bowl products that may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on Friday, adding that the corn in the affected products is the source of the concern. FSIS says the problem was discovered on Sunday when Caito Foods was notified that the corn used in the products was being recalled by it supplier.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “good & deLISH sante fe style salad with chicken,” with “ENJOY BY” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Sell By” date of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY SALADS SANTA FE STYLE SALAD WITH CHICKEN,” with “Best If Sold By” dates of 10/12/18 through 10/20/18 (inclusive).

12-oz. plastic bowl packages containing “good to go! Chipotle Chicken Bowl,” with “Sell By” dates of 10/11/18 through 10/19/18 (inclusive).

75-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “FRESH Garden HIGHWAY Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken,” with “Best if Sold By” dates of 10/13/18 through 10/21/18 (inclusive).

The affected products were produced between Oct. 6 and Oct. 14 and they bear establishment number “P-39985” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Missouri.

FSIS says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Caito Foods, LLC Consumer Feedback Line at 1-844-467-7278.