Cool start to the weekend with a taste of winter on the way Saturday

Happy Friday! It's a cool start to the weekend. Viewers in south central Indiana are waking up to another frost advisory. Temperatures are kicking off in the 30s.

If it feels as though we skipped fall, you're not alone. We can now officially say it's the ninth-coldest October on record! These cool, clear conditions are forecasts we'd typically see in November.

Speaking of November, we usually see our first snow Nov. 19. Yes, I said it. Snow. Winter is coming.

NOAA released its 2018-2019 winter outlook yesterday. While it didn't give much insight for the Midwest or Indiana in particular, it did call for a warmer-than-average, wetter-than-normal forecast for a good portion of the country.

Changes are in our forecast. Friday will be cool and clear to start, but windy and wet ahead of this first cold front that will push through. Showers could affect Friday night football games. We'll see showers again Saturday night into Sunday morning. That rain could turn into some isolated snow flurries. We do not anticipate accumulation. In fact, the ground is too warm, so all of it will melt on contact.

If you plan to tailgate ahead of the Colts game, bundle up for beer hour! It will be chilly. We're only calling for a high of 50.°