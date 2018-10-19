× Hoosiers will see rain, snow showers this weekend

Get ready for a taste of November.

A cold front brought light rain Friday afternoon and colder air will be with us this weekend. A second front will cross the state Saturday night and we will see rain mixed with snow showers Saturday night.

This will be a chilly weekend with highs in the 50s through Sunday.

Warmer air will move in early next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

We’ll have gusty winds Saturday afternoon.

A few showers will be possible Saturday afternoon.

Rain will mix with snow showers Saturday night. No accumulation is expected.

Expect a colder Sunday morning.

We’ll have sunny skies Sunday afternoon.

We’ll have a sunny, cool Sunday.