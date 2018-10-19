× 2 charged with battery, confinement of Russiaville woman

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Two people have been arrested after allegedly beating and confining a Russiaville woman in a home.

Howard County sheriff’s deputies became aware of the incident Wednesday morning, when they were called to Community Howard Hospital in reference to the battered woman.

When officers arrived, they say they discovered the woman with physical injuries. After conducting an interview, the sheriff’s office says it was discovered she had been battered and confined by 32-year-old Joshua Phillips, a Kokomo man living in her home.

From evidence gathered, officers say they determined 34-year-old Samantha K. Pearson of Kokomo was also allegedly involved in the confinement.

Authorities say Phillips and Pearson were located leaving a residence in the 8500 block of West 400 South and were taken into custody after a traffic stop.

Phillips was charged with domestic violence battery, a level 5 felony, criminal confinement, a level 3 felony, and on a bench warrant for a probation violation. Pearson was also charged with criminal confinement and on a bench warrant for a probation violation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Capt. Jerry Asher at (765) 456-2020 or jerry.asher@howardcountyin.gov.