$120M downtown project includes convention center expansion, 2 new Indy hotels

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis plans some new additions to the downtown area, including more convention center space and a pair of hotels.

The plans, revealed at Friday’s Capital Improvement Board meeting, call for an expansion of the convention center on Pan Am Plaza and a pair of Hilton-branded hotels.

The additions would allow the city to host two major conventions at the same time. The hotels would add more than 1,400 rooms to the downtown area. One hotel would go along Illinois and Georgia streets. The second would be located on the southeast corner of Pan Am Plaza.

Renderings from Kite Realty, which owns Pan Am Plaza, showed a striking tower that would reshape the city skyline.

The CIB approved a measure moving forward on the $120 million project.