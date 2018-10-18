× Tracking rain and chance for flurries across central Indiana

A cold front will approach Friday and bring mostly cloudy skies with a chance for light rain late Friday through Saturday.

A second front will cross the state Saturday night and we may see a few flurries.

This will be a chilly weekend with highs in the 50s through Sunday.

Warmer air will move in early next week with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Our weather has gone from Summer to Fall.

Lows will be in the 30s overnight.

We’ll have a cloudy Friday with a chance for light rain late.

Highs will be in the 50s Friday.

Rain is likely Saturday and a few flurries are possible Saturday night.

We’ll have a sunny, cool Sunday.

We’ll stay cool through the weekend and see a warm up next week.