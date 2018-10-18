South Bend officer allegedly switched price tags before buying items

Posted 10:35 am, October 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:36AM, October 18, 2018

Brandon Jones

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A South Bend police officer is accused of switching price tags on several items before he purchased them at a store.

Thirty-three-year-old Brandon Jones is charged with misdemeanor theft and felony delivery of a false sales document. He surrendered Thursday at the St. Joseph County Jail and was ordered held without bond until his arraignment.

Authorities say Jones was stopped Sept. 25 by an employee at a Walmart store in South Bend who allegedly saw him move price tags from pumpkins to several more expensive items, including University of Notre Dame apparel.

The South Bend Tribune reports Jones then allegedly checked out at a self-scan register, buying the items for about $66 less than their listed cost.

Online court documents don’t list an attorney who could speak on Jones’ behalf.

