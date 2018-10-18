× Police investigate shooting that left 3 people wounded on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say three people were shot Thursday morning on the west side.

According to IMPD, dispatchers received a call about shots fired on Wilcox Street near Michigan Road. While on the way to that location, officers heard about another shooting nearby.

Further investigation revealed that someone wounded during the initial shooting ran to a nearby business for help. There was no additional shooting.

All three people were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD. The shooting remains under investigation.