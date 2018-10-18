Suspect in critical condition after being shot by IMPD officer on east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- An investigation is underway after an IMPD officer shot a suspect on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the 9900 block of East 16th Street, near Mitthoeffer Road, just after 12:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

IMPD said the incident started as a traffic stop. Less than 10 minutes later, a shot had been fired.

Deputy Chief Chris Bailey said the driver of the car was acting evasive. The officers asked him to step out of the car, and they saw a weapon. There was a struggle between the suspect and the officer, which led to an officer using a Taser.

Bailey said that was ineffective, and the struggle over the weapon continued. One of the officers fired his gun, striking the suspect. IMPD does not believe the suspect fired any shots, but a weapon reportedly belonging to the suspect was found.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

A passenger in the car was detained and will be interviewed by detectives.

“There’s no such thing as a routine traffic stop. I know that’s a word even the police department uses, but these are unknown risks, sometimes they’re known stops or their at-risk stops. But 'routine' is a word we don’t like to use because we’ve learned that in over 20 years there’s nothing routine about the job they do each and every day,” said Bailey.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Bryan Roach was spotted on scene after the incident.

The area has been shut down to traffic.

BREAKING: @IMPDnews investigating an officer involved shooting.

16th street near Mitthoeffer is shut down.

Details on any injuries should come soon. pic.twitter.com/G2Pu8wFOvs — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) October 18, 2018