Michigan pizza shop worker drives to Indianapolis to make delivery for cancer patient

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Steve’s Pizza in Battle Creek, Michigan, doesn’t make deliveries.

But the pizza place made one very heartfelt exception, with a compassionate worker making the three-hour-plus trip to Indianapolis to brighten the day for a family in crisis.

Julie and Rich Morgan lived in Battle Creek more than two decades ago, but they never forgot how much they loved Steve’s Pizza. In a Facebook post, Julie wrote that it’s the “gold standard” they compare other pizzas to (although no other pizza stacks up).

They were planning a weekend getaway to Battle Creek so they could once again enjoy it, but Rich fell ill and ended up in the emergency room. Days later, they discovered he was losing a battle with cancer and would have to stay in hospice care in Indianapolis.

That meant a trip to Battle Creek was no longer possible, and the family concentrated on spending as much time with Rich as possible. Julie’s father—keeping it a secret—contacted Steve’s Pizza over the weekend and spoke to a manager, 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer. He explained the situation to Shaffer, and said a card from the pizza shop would lift their spirits.

Shaffer, who got the call as he was wrapping up work for the night, had a better idea: he offered to deliver a pizza to the family.

Shaffer made the 225-mile drive from Battle Creek, Michigan, to Indianapolis, arriving around 2:30 a.m. to make the delivery. He brought the family a pepperoni and mushroom pizza.

"The family came up, gave me a hug and everything like that, and it was cool," Shaffer told WXMI. "The expression on their faces and everything was really cool."

Julie posted about the special delivery on Facebook, saying she was “beyond overwhelmed and humbled” by Shaffer’s kindness.

“Dalton brought our family so much joy—and the best pizza in the world—at a really difficult time,” she wrote. “While ‘thank you’ hardly seems adequate—from the bottom of my heart, thank you, Dalton from Steve's Pizza in Battle Creek, MI for making your epic middle of the night pizza delivery!”