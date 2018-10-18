Make-A-Wish helps Indiana girl keep her best friend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Imagine your best friend suddenly gone without a trace. For an Indiana girl fighting cancer, it would mean losing a piece of her heart.

Life is simpler in the barn. Slow, calm, gentle-- just the place for Kylie McCostlin and her best friend John, who happens to be a horse.

“They have a really close bond, and he helped through all of it. Like when she wasn’t feeling good, she still wanted to go out to the barn to see John. It was always about John, he made her feel safe during all that,” said Kylie’s sister, Amber McCostlin.

When she was just 13, Kylie was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

While Kylie struggled with her diagnosis, John struggled with getting along with people.

“There was this horse John and he was really stubborn and he hated people. And Kylie came in and she’s like, 'I want to be friends with this horse because he’s like me,” said Amber.

On Kylie’s weakest days, John was there for her. That's all that mattered to John was Kylie, and vice versa.

Then another devastating blow came as Kylie learned John was going up for auction.

“I knew I had to do something, so I asked my mom and my dad if I could change my wish,” said Kylie. She had been working with Make-A-Wish on a cross-country trip, but that all changed when she learned about John.

Make-A-Wish got it done, taking John off the auction block to where he belongs, with his best friend and now owner.

“I love him to death, and I think the feeling’s mutual,” said Kylie.

Kylie is now in remission and gets to see John every single day.

Click here to learn more about Make-A-Wish.