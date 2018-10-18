× Look up! Orionid meteor shower to peak this weekend

Weather permitting, you may be able to spot some shooting stars this weekend.

Space.com says the Orionid meteor shower will peak Sunday night into Monday morning, with the best visibility around 2 a.m.

NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke told Space.com that the moon may wash some meteors out, but about 15-20 should be visible per hour.

The meteor shower is a result of Halley’s Comet, which leaves behind a trail of debris as it makes its way around the sun, according to Space.com.

To get the best view of the shower, you should avoid light pollution by getting away from city lights. Space.com says to go outside around 1:30 a.m. and give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the light.

If you miss the peak, you can also be on the lookout for the shower between Oct. 15 and 29, but the meteors may not be as frequent.