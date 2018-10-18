× Investigation underway after second officer-involved shooting within 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, the second in the city within 24 hours.

Dispatch says shots were fired at officers following a disturbance in the area of 30th and Post Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officers then returned fire.

Police say they are unaware of any injuries at this point.

Officers are actively searching for suspects. The public is urged to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.