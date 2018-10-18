× Indianapolis International Airport awarded $20 million in state and federal grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Airport Authority has received nearly $20 million in federal and state grants in support of projects related to Indianapolis International Airport.

The authority announced Thursday that the projects focus primarily on rehabilitating existing infrastructure as well as improving sustainability, safety and security.

The authority says it’s the biggest total of grants that it’s received, topping $18 million in 2017.

Nearly $15 million will help fund runway and taxiway rehabilitation and improve airfield lighting at Indianapolis International Airport. The grants were awarded via the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Airport Development Fund program.