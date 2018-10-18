× IMPD investigating after shots are fired at officers on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police say shots were fired at officers following a disturbance on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday night.

Authorities say it happened in the area of 30th Street and Post Road around 11 p.m.

Dispatch says it’s possible that the officers returned fire, but it’s unclear at this time.

Police say they are unaware of any injuries at this point.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.