Full-on goat chase ends on a happy note in Connersville

Posted 4:51 pm, October 18, 2018, by

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – There was a full-on goat chase in Connersville, Indiana Thursday morning.

Billy Boo the goat was first caught on camera roaming a Kroger parking lot at about 4:20 a.m.

Then, he was spotted in the McDonald’s drive-thru.

Billy Boo’s owner says the farm animal jumped a fence earlier this week and had been missing for days. He’s been out looking for the goat, but had no luck. Even the police got involved after receiving several phone calls and reports.

Luckily, the little guy was eventually tracked down not far from home and brought back safely. His owner shared a photo of Billy back with his other goat siblings, and all is well!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.