Driver of SUV involved in deadly crash runs away from scene, police say

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a driver ran away from the scene of a deadly Thursday morning crash on the east side, leaving behind a mangled SUV.

According to IMPD, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of East 10th Street. Officers responding to the scene discovered that two vehicles—a white GMC Jimmy SUV and a maroon Infiniti—were involved.

The SUV was going westbound on 10th Street when it collided with the Infiniti, which was southbound on Ridgeview Drive and attempting to turn onto 10th Street.

After the crash, the driver of the SUV ran away from the scene without trying to help the other driver, police said. The driver of the maroon car suffered grave injuries and died at the scene.

Police don’t have a description of the SUV driver who left the scene. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).