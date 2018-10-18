Cold start Thursday as temperatures remain below normal for central Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to October, when we typically start to see those freeze warnings and frost advisories. We're already seeing those alerts for the second time this week!

If you're like me and you're saying, "Hold the phone, we haven't even hit Halloween yet!"--we're actually getting pretty lucky. While temperatures are below average for this time of year, we usually see our first freeze around Oct. 11! It appears we're a bit late to the game on this one. The earliest we've ever seen an autumn frost was Sept. 5, 1995. No thanks!

With high pressure dominating our forecast, we're looking at cool but clear skies. Temperatures will be below average for the rest of the work week.

Changes come into play this weekend. Ahead of our next cold front, some showers will push through central Indiana Friday night and Saturday morning. Snowflakes aren't out of the question as we head into the weekend. By no means do we anticipate accumulation. In fact, the ground will be so warm that if we see anything even close to flurries, it will end up melting.