YouTube experiences major Tuesday night outage, sending internet into tailspin

YouTube reported widespread outages on several of its sites Tuesday evening.

According to Down Detector, the outage affected users coast-to-coast, but the issues reportedly extended to the rest of the world, as well. YouTube has had similar issues in the past, but they aren’t common and rarely last as long as Tuesday’s – more than 50 minutes.

The reports started coming in of YouTube’s outage around 9:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

YouTube tweeted:

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We’re working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated.

Some users were met by an “internal service error” message. Visits to individual video pages started to load, but then showed a message that read “An error occurred. Please try again later.” The rough animation behind the text mimicked the static of a TV screen.

YouTube tweeted at 11 p.m. that the problem had been fixed:

We’re back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

It goes without saying that the internet was not happy about YouTube’s problems:

