Westbound I-465 reopened after crews clear 6-vehicle crash caused by ‘failed bungee cord’

Posted 2:24 pm, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 04:51PM, October 17, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The westbound lanes of I-465 are back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a long backup on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Indiana State Police say a total of six vehicles were involved, two semis and four passenger cars.

Luckily, nobody was seriously injured, but Cpt. David Burtsten says one person suffered a minor injury.

Police say the cause of the crash was a failed bungee cord being used to hold down the engine hood of one of the vehicles, which flew open and the driver lost control.

“Poorly maintained vehicles shouldn’t be driven on the interstate or any other road,” said state police in a tweet.

The closure lasted about seven hours near Allisonville Road.

