× Rush County authorities: 7 arrested after raid on ‘drug house’ next to preschool

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Rushville conducted a raid on a “drug house” next to a preschool which resulted in seven arrests.

Tuesday night, members of the Rushville Police Department and Rush County Sheriff’s Department conducted the raid in the 900 block of N. Arthur St. The residence is next door to the preschool Little Stars Learning Academy.

During the search, six adults were arrested on drug related charges and another adult was arrested a short distance away from the residence. Police say a 4-year-old child was inside the home at the time.

The following people were arrested as a result of the raid:

Sheila Love, 52 – Possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance.

Kelly Griffin, 36 – Maintaining common nuisance, visiting common nuisance.

Tiffany Ingram, 28 – Possession of meth, maintaining common nuisance.

Loren Collins Jr., 21 – Possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance and visiting a common nuisance.

Hillary Love, 20 – Maintaining a common nuisance, visiting a common nuisance.

Taylor Atkins, 20 – Possession of meth, attempted obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement, operating motor vehicle without receiving license and possession of marijuana.

Mark Hillebrand Jr., 26 – Maintaining common nuisance, unlawful possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance.

Police say the investigation stemmed from multiple citizen complaints alleging high amounts of foot and vehicular at the residence.

“We have worked diligently to get to this point, and we are satisfied with the outcome of our search warrant,” Chief Craig Tucker stated.

“We will continue to pay very close attention to this property in the future to insure this activity ceases. Curbing the drug trade in the City of Rushville is a priority to us, and it is particularly rewarding to shut down a residence like this that has truly been a public nuisance for some time,” added Tucker.