Police: Two men shot, one critical after apartment complex shooting on northwest side

Posted 7:04 pm, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18PM, October 17, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating Wednesday night after two people were shot at a northwest side apartment complex.

Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 6400 block of Maidstone Rd. on the report of a person shot.

Police say two men were shot and have been taken to Eskenazi. One man is reportedly in critical condition and the other is stable. It happened at Scarborough Lake Apartments.

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody or a motive at this time.

If you know anything, you can leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

