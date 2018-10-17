Peyton Manning to host NFL edition of ESPN+ show ‘Detail’

Posted 1:52 pm, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 01:53PM, October 17, 2018

Peyton Manning (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, CT.– Former Indianapolis Colts QB Peyton Manning will soon be breaking down NFL game tape on ESPN+.

The sports analysis show is called “Detail” and is hosted by NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In its second season, it’s expanding to cover other sports like football.

That’s where Manning comes in. He’ll team up with Bryant and NFL Films for the football edition. Manning will host, write and share his insight for the show for eight episodes. It will be available only on ESPN+, the network’s streaming subscription service which costs $5 per month.

ESPN says Manning will select NFL games throughout the season for analysis. The first episode will be available on Oct. 18, where he’ll review tape of the Cardinals vs. Vikings game from Oct. 14. New episodes are expected to be released either weekly or bi-weekly.

“I’ve always enjoyed talking football with coaches, players and passionate fans, and that’s at the core of this show,” Manning said. “I’m honored to help expand Kobe’s Detail to a football audience.”

Manning is well-known for his love of breaking down game film, and certainly isn’t camera shy, so this show seems to have the makings of a can’t-miss for his fans.

