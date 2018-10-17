× Noblesville teacher Jason Seaman honored as hero at Pacers’ opening game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The teacher credited with stopping the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in May was honored by the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.

Jason Seaman says he was giving a test when a student walked in his classroom with a gun and opened fire. In that instant, he tackled teen to the ground and wrestled the gun away.

Another student, 13-year-old Ella Whistler, was shot seven times during the incident, but she survived and was later released from the hospital.

Thursday, the Pacers honored Seaman as an “Indiana Hero.”

“His quick thinking and heroic actions saved countless lives at Noblesville West Middle School earlier this year,” said the NBA team on its community relations Twitter account. “Thank you for your courageous actions Jason!”

In the tweet, the Pacers included photos of Seaman with an award that was given to the teacher during the team’s first game of the season against the Memphis Grizzlies.