Man sentenced to 120 years for murders of northwest Indiana women found in burning car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tywan James has been sentenced to 120 years in prison for the murders of two Gary women back in September 2017.

The bodies of Webb and Igartua were discovered in a burning vehicle in the early hours of September 30, 2017, in the 1600 Block of Goodlet Avenue on the Indy’s west side.

According to a witness, Webb and Igartua were seated in Webb’s vehicle when Webb and James began to argue. James then approached the passenger side of Webb’s vehicle and killed Webb with one shot to the head.

Igartua fled the vehicle and ran across the street. James pursued and fired twice, killing her with a shot to the back of the head.

The circumstances of how the victims’ vehicle was moved and how the fire began remain under investigation. James was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in October 2017.

He was found guilty on Sept. 19 and received one year towards his sentence for time served already.