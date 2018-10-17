IMPD investigating after man shot, killed on city’s northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a deadly early morning shooting on the near northeast side.
Police were dispatched just after 4 a.m. to a home near 36th and Rural streets.
Officers at the scene said a person came home to find a man had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Homicide detectives have been called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.