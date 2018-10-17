Howard County Sheriff’s Office investigating derogatory letter as hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENTOWN, Ind. -- The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a family found a derogatory letter at their home.

Sources with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tell CBS4 the letter was directed towards a family with a child who is black.

The sheriff’s office isn’t revealing exactly what was said in the note, but it was enough for this incident to be investigated as a hate crime. Officials called the letter "threatening" and said it contained "derogatory language." Officials believe juveniles wrote it.

“It’s just sad that we still have to even deal with that in this day and age as much as we try to be inclusive,” said neighbor Shannon Kochensparger, who lives near Greentown, not far from where the letter was found.

Kochensparger wants whoever did this to realize the meaning behind their words.

“I don’t know if it’s somebody around here that thinks it’s funny to play pranks on people, but it’s just scary that anyone would have to deal with being made to feel less and they’re not."

Investigators are planning to talk with students when classes resume after fall break as they work to track down leads in the case.