City-County Councilor Scott Kreider announces resignation

Posted 3:49 pm, October 17, 2018, by , Updated at 03:52PM, October 17, 2018

Scott Kreider

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– District 23 City-County Councilor Scott Kreider is set to resign this week.

In a letter to the council, the Republican says his decision is based on two factors. He claims he’s getting too busy with work to devote an appropriate amount of time to his duties as councilor, and he’s also getting married soon.

Due to the upcoming marriage, he says he plans to move out of the district at some point.

“It has been my proud privilege and honor to serve the people of District 23, the City of Indianapolis, and the County of Marion in our great state,” he said in a statement.

His resignation will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19. Marion County Republicans will hold a meeting within the next month to select Kreider’s replacement.

This was Kreider’s first term on the council.

Council Chairman Jim Merritt issued this statement:

“I want to thank Scott Kreider for the work he has done while on the City-County Council. His efforts made District 23 and our County a better place. Scott’s intelligence, diligence and policy over politics approach will be missed. We wish Scott the best of luck in all of his future endeavors. I will call a caucus within the next 30 days to fill the vacancy.”

