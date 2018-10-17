Chilly day with cold night ahead as temperatures remain below normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No umbrella needed Wednesday, but you'll want your jacket and sunglasses.

Temperatures will be around 40 for a few hours Wednesday morning.

Highs will still be below average, only topping off around 53 Wednesday afternoon. There will be plenty of sun, but it won't help much as we'll still have a breeze out of the northwest.

A freeze warning has been issued for Thursday morning. Protect your plants! We'll have frost Thursday AM.

The cold air isn't going anywhere! Friday has a small rain chance. Saturday will have a passing shower or two. There could be a few snowflakes, but we aren't talking a snowstorm here. The ground temperatures are too warm to really support accumulating snow.