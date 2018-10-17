CBS4 Reads: College Wood Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – CBS4 was honored to visit College Wood Elementary!

Anchor Frank Mickens and Indy Fuel player Zach Miskovic chatted with some very smart fourth graders before reading TWO great books -- Of Thee I Sing by Barack Obama & A Book with No Pictures by JB Novak.

We are teaming up with the Fuel this season to read to kids all over Central Indiana. Students we meet will receive a free bookmark from the Fuel with an opportunity to score a free game ticket.

If you'd like us to visit your classroom for CBS4 Reads, you can submit your request here.