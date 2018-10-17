CBS4 Reads: College Wood Elementary

Posted 10:19 am, October 17, 2018, by

CARMEL, Ind. – CBS4 was honored to visit College Wood Elementary!

Anchor Frank Mickens and Indy Fuel player Zach Miskovic chatted with some very smart fourth graders before reading TWO great books -- Of Thee I Sing by Barack Obama & A Book with No Pictures by JB Novak.

We are teaming up with the Fuel this season to read to kids all over Central Indiana.  Students we meet will receive a free bookmark from the Fuel with an opportunity to score a free game ticket.

If you'd like us to visit your classroom for CBS4 Reads, you can submit your request here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.