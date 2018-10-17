× Body found in Clinton County identified as missing Flora woman

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind.– A body found in Clinton County was identified Wednesday as a missing Flora woman.

The body of 25-year-old Kyra Boehning was found Tuesday just before 3 p.m. on County Road 500 East, just north of State Road 28.

Police say the investigation has been completed and no foul play is suspected in the death.

Boehning had been missing since Oct. 9 after she’d allegedly taken her boyfriend’s minivan from their Flora residence. The van was found the next morning on a railroad bed at 500 East and 0 North South in Clinton County, but police were unable to locate her.

Her father, Les Thurston, said he didn’t know why she would have been in the area.

“She has never had any connection to this. She doesn’t have any friends from here. We don’t understand how she could have been in such a remote, desolated place,” he said.

The coroner has not yet revealed Boehning’s cause or manner of death.