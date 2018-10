INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A water main break is causing flooding on several streets downtown. It happened on Capitol Avenue between Ohio Street and Washington Avenue.

Officials with Citizens Energy say they are aware of the issue. They said the water main was built in the 1800s.

A parking lane and two lanes of traffic are expected to be closed all day. Traffic is getting by, so it shouldn’t be a major issue for most of the day. However, it may be problematic for the drive home.