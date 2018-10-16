× Residents fed up after apartment complex potholes grow larger and larger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Residents at a southeast side apartment complex put out the call to CBS4 Problem Solvers after they couldn’t get answers about their badly-damaged road.

Seeing why Cheryl Charlton and her neighbors are fed up took only one trip to Heathmoore Apartments, where we walked the complex and drove it.

“You saw how bad it was coming in,” Charlton said.

There is only one road in and out of the complex and it is full of large potholes, including one that is multiple feet wide right near Charlton’s home.

“It’s just frustrating. It makes me feel like I’m living in a dive, and I don’t think the place is a dive,” Charlton said.

Charlton sent an email to the complex managers in June and she was told they were “at the mercy of contractors” and hoped it would be paved by “the very end of this month.”

Three months later, one resident was so fed up that they passed out a flyer encouraging everyone in the complex to contact CBS4 Problem Solvers.

“If Heathmoore won’t fix the roads, maybe Channel 4 can help,” Charlton said, as she read from the flyer.

CBS4 Problem Solvers did speak with at least a half-dozen residents. Destiny Love, who lived at the very back of the complex, said her family and friends refused to drive through the potholes and instead she had to walk back and forth to a nearby business to meet them.

“I can’t be mad at them for not wanting to drive their vehicle through there,” Love said.

By the time we went to meet Love, she had opted to stop paying rent and move out of her apartment.

“I was hoping … if I complained enough they would fix it, but I’ve complained three or four times and they don’t want to do anything about it,” Love said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers went in search of answers for residents, and a manager did call us back. She said the road had been marked and would be paved soon, but could not provide an exact timeline.

Three weeks later, we visited again and found that no paving had been completed. We tried to visit the office, but it was closed.

A representative with Friedman Real Estate, the national management company in charge of the complex, did return a phone call, saying crews would be on site Thursday to finally begin grading the road and then paving it.

As residents wait, their patience has worn thin, though. Charlton and Love both said they don’t understand why it took so long to get to this point.

“You shouldn’t have to be swerving through parking lots just to get home and park your vehicle,” Love said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers will continue to push to help residents at Heathmoore. If you have a problem you’d like us to consider, contact us at 317-677-1544 or ProblemSolvers@cbs4indy.com.