Police ask for help locating 15-year-old runaway in Lafayette

Posted 4:57 pm, October 16, 2018, by

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities in Lafayette are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy who was last seen in August.

Donald Gritton III has sandy hair, brown eyes, is 6’2″ and 250 lbs. Police say Gritton III was last seen on August 29.

He is believed to be staying in the Lafayette area with various friends and has been in contact with his family through social media

If you have information on Gritton’s whereabouts, please call Lafayette police at 765-808-1200.

