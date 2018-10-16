× Person in custody after baby stabbed, baked in oven at Mississippi home

SHAW, Miss. – Police took a person into custody after a baby was stabbed, placed in an oven and baked at a home in western Mississippi.

According to WTVA, emergency dispatchers received a call around 7 p.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at a home on Martin Luther King Drive and found the baby inside.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams told WTVA that one person was in custody and being held at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility. That individual’s relationship to the baby isn’t being released. Police said it’s unclear when the crime took place.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the crime lab are investigating the case.