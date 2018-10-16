× Former Grant County detective facing charges, accused of stealing drugs from evidence room

GRANT COUNTY, Ind.– A former detective in the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is facing charges following an Indiana State Police (ISP) investigation.

Veteran Det. Lt. Shelby Taylor resigned in August after more than 20 years on the job. State police initially said their investigation was about misconduct and theft.

On Tuesday, ISP confirmed their investigation resulted in criminal charges of official misconduct, theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Taylor was one of three police employees who was able to get into the secured property room. Between March 11, 2015 and April 2, 2018, investigators say Taylor took prescription medication which was submitted as evidence. ISP says he also forged documents saying the evidence had been destroyed or submitted for lab testing.

It does not appear that Taylor was booked into jail, meaning no mug shot is available. His initial court hearing is set for Oct. 22.